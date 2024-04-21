Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

