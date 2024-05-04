Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI China ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 53,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,653% compared to the typical volume of 3,047 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 173.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI opened at $44.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

