ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

