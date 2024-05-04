Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,185 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,339 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3,594.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YINN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

