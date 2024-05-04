Investors Buy Large Volume of KKR & Co. Inc. Call Options (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 282% compared to the average volume of 5,209 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14,032.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

