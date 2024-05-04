Investors Purchase High Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 222,277 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 139,970 call options.
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $62.30.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
