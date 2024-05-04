Southern California Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
BCAL opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.94 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Southern California Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Southern California Bancorp Company Profile
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
