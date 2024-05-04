Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ET stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

