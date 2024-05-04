Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

