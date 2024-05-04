Fern MacDonald Sells 8,520 Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Fern MacDonald sold 8,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.32), for a total value of £56,402.40 ($70,848.39).
Fern MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of accesso Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.78), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($404,352.22).
accesso Technology Group Trading Up 3.6 %
LON:ACSO opened at GBX 700 ($8.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.12 ($10.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 558.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 554. The company has a market capitalization of £283.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
