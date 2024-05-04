William Barker Buys 180,000 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider William Barker purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £613,800 ($771,008.67).

William Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, William Barker bought 13,000 shares of ASOS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,603.06).

On Monday, February 26th, William Barker purchased 474,000 shares of ASOS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £1,725,360 ($2,167,265.42).

ASOS Price Performance

ASC stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.20 ($9.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.86).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

