William Barker Buys 180,000 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) insider William Barker purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £613,800 ($771,008.67).
William Barker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, William Barker bought 13,000 shares of ASOS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,603.06).
- On Monday, February 26th, William Barker purchased 474,000 shares of ASOS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £1,725,360 ($2,167,265.42).
ASOS Price Performance
ASC stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.20 ($9.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASC
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.