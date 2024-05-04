Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Sells £20,034 in Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Tim Butters sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.63), for a total transaction of £20,034 ($25,165.18).

Alpha Group International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALPH stock opened at GBX 2,100 ($26.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £907.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,034.48 and a beta of 1.67. Alpha Group International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,460 ($18.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,340 ($29.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,876.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,753.05.

Alpha Group International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Group International’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 788.18%.

About Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

