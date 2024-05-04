Rahul Welde Acquires 30,522 Shares of Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Welde bought 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £100,112.16 ($125,753.25).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

Pantheon International stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.14) on Friday. Pantheon International has a 12-month low of GBX 245.08 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 336 ($4.22). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,295.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.43.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

