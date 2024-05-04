HC Wainwright Weighs in on ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ArriVent BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ArriVent BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

AVBP opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02. ArriVent BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

