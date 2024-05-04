Citigroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 591,300 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 213% compared to the average volume of 188,627 call options.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
