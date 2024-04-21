Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 13.4 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

