WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.69% of WSFS Financial worth $47,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $982,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

