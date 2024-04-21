Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 23,940 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 6.00% of Varex Imaging worth $49,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VREX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.