Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,106 ($13.89) and last traded at GBX 1,116 ($14.02). Approximately 166,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 101,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,262 ($15.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £494.97 million, a PE ratio of 268.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

In other Georgia Capital news, insider Neil Janin sold 106,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.05), for a total value of £1,355,983.56 ($1,703,282.95). Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

