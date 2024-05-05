UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Up 12.5%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 65,950,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 192,432,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £882,300.00, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. UK Oil & Gas PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

