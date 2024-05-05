Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 6.5%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 23,028,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 27,426,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Alien Metals

(Get Free Report)

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.