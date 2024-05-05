Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Trading 11.3% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 4,582,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,853,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 8.3 %

About Horizonte Minerals

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £876,785.00, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.22.

(Get Free Report)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.