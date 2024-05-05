Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

