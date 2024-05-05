essensys (LON:ESYS) Trading 7.4% Higher

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Approximately 1,889,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 934% from the average daily volume of 182,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

essensys Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.51.

essensys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.