Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $559.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 559 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.73), with a volume of 172949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($6.80).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.47) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of £544.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.56), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($37,761.56). Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

