Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).
Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.16 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.23.
Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,105.26%.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.
