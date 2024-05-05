Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

