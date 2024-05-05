Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,279.00

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,279 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,268 ($15.93), with a volume of 546574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,225 ($15.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 956 ($12.01).

Vistry Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 967.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.51), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($152,788.78). In other Vistry Group news, insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($15.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,973.88 ($3,735.56). Also, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.51), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($152,788.78). In the last quarter, insiders bought 273 shares of company stock worth $327,743. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

