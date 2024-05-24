EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 111,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.15. The stock had a trading volume of 168,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,049. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

