Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 102.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DKL opened at $39.70 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 147.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

