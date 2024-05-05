Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading 26.8% Higher

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 490,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 259,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.06).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Up 28.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of £14.97 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

