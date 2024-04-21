Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 513,650 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 4.93% of Hanesbrands worth $76,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.7 %

HBI stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Citigroup upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Report on HBI

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.