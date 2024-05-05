Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 39.9%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 39.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 10,724,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 2,643,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 40.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

