Barings BDC (BBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Barings BDC Stock Up 0.4 %
BBDC opened at $9.47 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.
Barings BDC Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
