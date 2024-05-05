Barings BDC (BBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

BBDC opened at $9.47 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.39%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBDC

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.