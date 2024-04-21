Informa (LON:INF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $771.67

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 771.67 ($9.61) and traded as high as GBX 787 ($9.80). Informa shares last traded at GBX 783.60 ($9.75), with a volume of 2,632,328 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.14) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.48) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.77).

Informa Stock Down 0.5 %

Informa Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,134.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 814.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 771.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.21), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($590,751.15). 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

