NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $272.40 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

