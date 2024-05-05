Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $887.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $867.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.