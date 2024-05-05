Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.51 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.51, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 5.5 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.06.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

