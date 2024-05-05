Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $246.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.27.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

