Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
HII stock opened at $246.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.27.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
