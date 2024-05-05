Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
PNW opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10.
Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on PNW
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.