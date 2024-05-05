ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MT opened at $26.22 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

ArcelorMittal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

