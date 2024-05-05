BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.