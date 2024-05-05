BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.
BorgWarner Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04.
BorgWarner Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BorgWarner
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.