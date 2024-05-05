Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

