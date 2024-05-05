EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
