EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.