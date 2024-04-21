Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 2,200 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.66% of Integer worth $54,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Integer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Integer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.