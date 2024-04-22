33,595 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

