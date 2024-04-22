EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes $229,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

