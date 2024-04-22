Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

APA stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

