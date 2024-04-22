Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $79.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

