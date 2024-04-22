Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 73,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Buckle worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

